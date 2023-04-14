What To Expect As Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Delivers An 14.07% Loss In 6 Months

During the recent session, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s traded shares were 2.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.18% or -$1.01. The 52-week high for the PAAS share is $30.51, that puts it down -65.1 from that peak though still a striking 27.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.40. The company’s market capitalization is $6.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.57 million shares over the past three months.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PAAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) registered a -5.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.18% in intraday trading to $18.48 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.79%, and it has moved by 10.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.44%. The short interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is 39.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.37, which implies an increase of 20.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, PAAS is trading at a discount of -51.52% off the target high and -13.64% off the low.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pan American Silver Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares have gone up 14.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 711.11% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -60.00% this quarter and then jump 600.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $357.33 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $497.66 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $439.89 million and $340.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -18.80% and then jump by 46.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.30%. While earnings are projected to return -450.60% in 2023.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pan American Silver Corp. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Pan American Silver Corp. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.31%, with the float percentage being 39.34%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 518 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 21.86 million shares (or 6.00% of all shares), a total value of $357.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $117.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 10.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $178.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.96 million, or about 4.25% of the stock, which is worth about $146.45 million.