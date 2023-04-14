What To Expect As Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Delivers An 45.75% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares were 19.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.10% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the KGC share is $6.27, that puts it down -17.86 from that peak though still a striking 43.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.00. The company’s market capitalization is $6.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.21 million shares over the past three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) registered a 3.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.10% in intraday trading to $5.32 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.35%, and it has moved by 39.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.93%. The short interest in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is 18.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.57, which implies an increase of 4.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $7.33 respectively. As a result, KGC is trading at a discount of -37.78% off the target high and 34.21% off the low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinross Gold Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares have gone up 45.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.91% against 18.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.07 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $768 million and $821.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.60% and then jump by 30.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.50%. While earnings are projected to return -86.10% in 2023.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Kinross Gold Corporation insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.63%, with the float percentage being 67.81%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 555 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 138.89 million shares (or 11.32% of all shares), a total value of $568.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.36 million shares, is of Barclays Plc’s that is approximately 5.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $287.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 65.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $266.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 48.06 million, or about 3.93% of the stock, which is worth about $196.56 million.