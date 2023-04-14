We Just Learned Something New! After agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL)’s 7.04% Gain This Week

During the last session, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares were 1.99 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.14% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the AGL share is $29.44, that puts it down -6.32 from that peak though still a striking 46.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.82. The company’s market capitalization is $11.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.64 million shares over the past three months.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

agilon health inc. (AGL) registered a -0.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.14% in intraday trading to $27.69 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.04%, and it has moved by 16.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.79%. The short interest in agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is 37.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.15, which implies an increase of 8.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, AGL is trading at a discount of -48.07% off the target high and 6.1% off the low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that agilon health inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. agilon health inc. (AGL) shares have gone up 22.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.23% against 4.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.07 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $653.45 million and $670.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 64.80% and then jump by 60.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 75.90% in 2023.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

agilon health inc. insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.17%, with the float percentage being 107.36%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 259 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 194.61 million shares (or 47.11% of all shares), a total value of $3.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.67 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $753.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of agilon health inc. (AGL) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 14.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $283.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.11 million, or about 3.18% of the stock, which is worth about $211.66 million.