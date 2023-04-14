The Time To Buy Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Is Now

During the last session, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s traded shares were 1.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.67% or $1.23. The 52-week high for the TWST share is $58.76, that puts it down -321.22 from that peak though still a striking 9.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.66. The company’s market capitalization is $768.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TWST has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.12.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) registered a 9.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.67% in intraday trading to $13.95 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.26%, and it has moved by -17.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.26%. The short interest in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is 11.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.50, which implies an increase of 55.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, TWST is trading at a discount of -208.24% off the target high and -50.54% off the low.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Twist Bioscience Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) shares have gone down -54.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.27% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 0.90% this quarter and then drop -1.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.69 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.5 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.13 million and $56.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.80% and then jump by 31.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.60%. While earnings are projected to return -28.30% in 2023.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Twist Bioscience Corporation insiders own 1.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.20%, with the float percentage being 108.76%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 307 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.7 million shares (or 11.79% of all shares), a total value of $159.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.49 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $130.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 3.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.16 million, or about 5.56% of the stock, which is worth about $75.29 million.