The Time Is Right To Purchase Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE)

During the recent session, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s traded shares were 0.97 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the GLUE share is $13.89, that puts it down -86.94 from that peak though still a striking 22.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.74. The company’s market capitalization is $360.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 132.58K shares over the past three months.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GLUE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) trade information

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.85% in intraday trading to $7.43 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.61%, and it has moved by 13.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.68%. The short interest in Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) is 2.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.67, which implies an increase of 65.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, GLUE is trading at a discount of -384.52% off the target high and -48.05% off the low.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) shares have gone up 5.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.74% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then drop -22.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -44.60% in 2023.

GLUE Dividends

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s Major holders

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.07%, with the float percentage being 84.78%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 7.69 million shares (or 15.58% of all shares), a total value of $58.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.22 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 12.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $47.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $10.67 million.