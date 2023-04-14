The Time Is Right To Purchase D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)

During the last session, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s traded shares were 1.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.02% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the QBTS share is $13.23, that puts it down -1935.38 from that peak though still a striking 24.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $67.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.11 million shares over the past three months.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. QBTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) registered a 3.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.02% in intraday trading to $0.65 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.50%, and it has moved by 10.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.40%. The short interest in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) is 1.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.63 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.26 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -214.80% in 2023.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

D-Wave Quantum Inc. insiders own 5.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 129.71%, with the float percentage being 137.90%. Public Sector Pension Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 59.43 million shares (or 91.54% of all shares), a total value of $85.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.94 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 12.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) shares are Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF owns about 80979.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 53767.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.