The PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Stock Dropped -14.56% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.76% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the PLBY share is $12.64, that puts it down -618.18 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.60. The company’s market capitalization is $135.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) registered a 4.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.76% in intraday trading to $1.76 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.73%, and it has moved by -14.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.26%. The short interest in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is 6.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.65 day(s) to cover.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PLBY Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) shares have gone down -54.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -292.31% against -7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -258.30% this quarter and then jump 38.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.15 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55.39 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $69.38 million and $65.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.50% and then drop by -15.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -187.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

PLBY Group Inc. insiders own 2.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.34%, with the float percentage being 43.21%. Rizvi Traverse Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.69 million shares (or 14.63% of all shares), a total value of $29.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 1.82% of the stock, which is worth about $3.41 million.