The $0.12 Value Of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s traded shares were 110.47 million. The 52-week high for the PEAR share is $6.74, that puts it down -5516.67 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $18.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.29 million shares over the past three months.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. PEAR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) trade information

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) registered a 2.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.16% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -51.45%, and it has moved by -81.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.52%. The short interest in Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) is 1.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.59 day(s) to cover.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -68.40% this quarter and then jump 17.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 242.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.29 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.17 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.32 million and $2.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 225.00% and then jump by 88.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 5.30% in 2023.

PEAR Dividends

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s Major holders

Pear Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 16.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.28%, with the float percentage being 85.39%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 26.8 million shares (or 18.78% of all shares), a total value of $31.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.74 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $1.54 million.