Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) On Thursday – Up 5.56 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.72% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the TENX share is $15.79, that puts it down -4286.11 from that peak though still a striking 5.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $8.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.26 million shares over the past three months.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TENX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) registered a -7.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.72% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.10%, and it has moved by -36.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.60%. The short interest in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 93.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, TENX is trading at a discount of -1566.67% off the target high and -1288.89% off the low.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.80% this quarter and then jump 87.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.70%. While earnings are projected to return -368.40% in 2023.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.85%, with the float percentage being 1.89%. Gofen & Glossberg LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 17.05% of all shares), a total value of $1.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60500.0 shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 0.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $22378.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 8690.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3214.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1520.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $562.0.