Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.63% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the SNV share is $48.60, that puts it down -61.57 from that peak though still a striking 9.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.08. The company’s market capitalization is $4.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SNV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) trade information

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) registered a 2.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.63% in intraday trading to $30.08 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.29%, and it has moved by -2.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.64%. The short interest in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) is 4.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Synovus Financial Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) shares have gone down -24.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.43% against -1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.90% this quarter and then jump 1.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $594.93 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $594.43 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $497.58 million and $522.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.60% and then jump by 13.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.10%. While earnings are projected to return 1.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

SNV Dividends

Synovus Financial Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Synovus Financial Corp. is 1.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s Major holders

Synovus Financial Corp. insiders own 1.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.83%, with the float percentage being 83.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 557 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.36 million shares (or 10.51% of all shares), a total value of $576.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.87 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $520.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 4.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $168.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.11 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $154.23 million.