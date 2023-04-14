SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) On Thursday – Up 27.65 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s traded shares were 10.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.12% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the S share is $38.57, that puts it down -119.9 from that peak though still a striking 27.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.69. The company’s market capitalization is $4.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.94 million shares over the past three months.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. S has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

SentinelOne Inc. (S) registered a 3.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.12% in intraday trading to $17.54 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.81%, and it has moved by 21.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.49%. The short interest in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is 17.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SentinelOne Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares have gone down -24.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.14% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.00% this quarter and then jump 30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $136.54 million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $152 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $78.25 million and $102.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 74.50% and then jump by 48.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -31.70% in 2023, the next five years will return -5.44% per annum.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

SentinelOne Inc. insiders own 1.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.93%, with the float percentage being 72.80%. Insight Holdings Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 364 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 34.65 million shares (or 14.74% of all shares), a total value of $505.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.32 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 10.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $369.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. owns about 7.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $180.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.07 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $88.58 million.