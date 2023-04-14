Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Fall -59.80% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s traded shares were 0.75 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.83% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the RBT share is $10.50, that puts it down -1958.82 from that peak though still a striking 5.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $95.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 243.39K shares over the past three months.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. RBT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) registered a -1.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.83% in intraday trading to $0.51 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.67%, and it has moved by -43.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.91%. The short interest in Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.20, which implies an increase of 84.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.60 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, RBT is trading at a discount of -684.31% off the target high and -409.8% off the low.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $165.19 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $174.04 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 58.90% in 2023.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

Rubicon Technologies Inc. insiders own 39.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.88%, with the float percentage being 100.70%. Palantir Technologies Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.5 million shares (or 5.59% of all shares), a total value of $6.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.64 million shares, is of Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc’s that is approximately 2.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.92 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd owns about 4783.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10187.0 market value.