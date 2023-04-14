Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI): Is It Possible To Be Up 130.03% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.89% or -$1.65. The 52-week high for the PESI share is $12.60, that puts it down -55.17 from that peak though still a striking 60.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.20. The company’s market capitalization is $129.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 118.16K shares over the past three months.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) trade information

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) registered a -16.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.89% in intraday trading to $8.12 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.08%, and it has moved by -4.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.91%. The short interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.00%. While earnings are projected to return -344.00% in 2023.

PESI Dividends

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s Major holders

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. insiders own 7.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.27%, with the float percentage being 41.46%. Heartland Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.11 million shares (or 8.31% of all shares), a total value of $3.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) shares are Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Heartland Value Fund owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 million.