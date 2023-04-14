One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN)

During the recent session, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.36% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the UXIN share is $10.70, that puts it down -806.78 from that peak though still a striking -31.36% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.55. The company’s market capitalization is $69.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 210.41K shares over the past three months.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. UXIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Uxin Limited (UXIN) registered a -24.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -24.36% in intraday trading to $1.18 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -48.25%, and it has moved by -48.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.08%. The short interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 1.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $413.57, which implies an increase of 99.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $413.57 and $413.57 respectively. As a result, UXIN is trading at a discount of -34948.31% off the target high and -34948.31% off the low.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uxin Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uxin Limited (UXIN) shares have gone down -73.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -252.50% against 12.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.06 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $99.04 million by the end of Jun 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.90%. While earnings are projected to return 81.20% in 2023.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Uxin Limited insiders own 4.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.00%, with the float percentage being 32.49%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.94 million shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $5.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.96 million shares, is of TPG GP A, LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uxin Limited (UXIN) shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Income Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 million.