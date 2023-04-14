One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX)

During the last session, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.62% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SCYX share is $3.84, that puts it down -26.73 from that peak though still a striking 62.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $103.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SCYX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) registered a -1.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.62% in intraday trading to $3.03 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.89%, and it has moved by 131.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.36%. The short interest in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) is 2.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SCYNEXIS Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares have gone up 12.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 131.97% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -64.70% this quarter and then jump 551.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,121.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $930k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.4 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $687k and $1.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.40% and then jump by 6,733.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.90%. While earnings are projected to return -18.30% in 2023.

SCYX Dividends

SCYNEXIS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

SCYNEXIS Inc. insiders own 1.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.60%, with the float percentage being 52.58%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.17 million shares (or 15.53% of all shares), a total value of $8.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.93 million shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 3.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 4.72% of the stock, which is worth about $3.56 million.