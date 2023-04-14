Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Stock Dropped -29.20% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s traded shares were 2.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.74% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NUTX share is $13.81, that puts it down -1626.25 from that peak though still a striking 37.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $530.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) registered a -1.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.74% in intraday trading to $0.80 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.23%, and it has moved by -29.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.73%. The short interest in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) is 10.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.95 day(s) to cover.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nutex Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) shares have gone up 26.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 4.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.4 million by the end of Jun 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.90%. While earnings are projected to return -82.70% in 2023.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Nutex Health Inc. insiders own 50.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.91%, with the float percentage being 9.90%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.51 million shares (or 1.77% of all shares), a total value of $21.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.93 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 5.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $3.92 million.