Now Is The Time To Buy Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX)

During the last session, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.05% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the PLX share is $2.60, that puts it down -4.42 from that peak though still a striking 60.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $138.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) registered a 2.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.05% in intraday trading to $2.49 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.36%, and it has moved by 25.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.60%. The short interest in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is 5.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.67 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 77.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, PLX is trading at a discount of -341.77% off the target high and -341.77% off the low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares have gone up 143.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 145.16% against 9.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.40%. While earnings are projected to return 50.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders own 11.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.05%, with the float percentage being 10.28%. Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.41 million shares (or 4.21% of all shares), a total value of $6.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd’s that is approximately 0.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 93591.0, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.