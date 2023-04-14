Now Is A Good Time To Buy LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST)

During the last session, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s traded shares were 1.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.93% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the LFST share is $11.25, that puts it down -49.6 from that peak though still a striking 43.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.22. The company’s market capitalization is $2.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 608.19K shares over the past three months.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LFST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) registered a -4.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.93% in intraday trading to $7.52 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.59%, and it has moved by 23.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.57%. The short interest in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) is 6.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.46 day(s) to cover.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LifeStance Health Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) shares have gone down -2.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.15% against 1.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.90% this quarter and then jump 52.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $246.43 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250.46 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $203.09 million and $209.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.30% and then jump by 19.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 42.20% in 2023.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

LifeStance Health Group Inc. insiders own 15.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.88%, with the float percentage being 97.40%. TPG GP A, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 175.28 million shares (or 46.57% of all shares), a total value of $865.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.73 million shares, is of Summit Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $225.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 4.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.08 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $20.17 million.