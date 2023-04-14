Now Is A Good Time To Buy Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY)

During the last session, Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY)’s traded shares were 7.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.78% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the LUCY share is $7.00, that puts it down -79.95 from that peak though still a striking 82.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $29.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.31 million shares over the past three months.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) trade information

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) registered a -12.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.78% in intraday trading to $3.89 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 179.86%, and it has moved by 131.55% in 30 days. The short interest in Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) is 70560.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -107.00% in 2023.

LUCY Dividends

Innovative Eyewear Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY)’s Major holders

Innovative Eyewear Inc. insiders own 67.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.74%, with the float percentage being 5.30%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 75000.0 shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $0.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31062.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $42554.0.