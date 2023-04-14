Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK)’s Stock Is Up 17.41%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares were 18.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.44% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the NOK share is $5.41, that puts it down -9.51 from that peak though still a striking 17.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.08. The company’s market capitalization is $28.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.33 million shares over the past three months.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Nokia Oyj (NOK) registered a 1.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.44% in intraday trading to $4.94 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.82%, and it has moved by 5.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.62%. The short interest in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) is 13.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nokia Oyj has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nokia Oyj (NOK) shares have gone up 14.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 4.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.21 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.57 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6 billion and $6.25 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.60% and then jump by 5.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.60%. While earnings are projected to return 158.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.72% per annum.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Oyj is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nokia Oyj is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Nokia Oyj insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.37%, with the float percentage being 7.37%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 579 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 82.23 million shares (or 1.46% of all shares), a total value of $381.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.79 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $138.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nokia Oyj (NOK) shares are Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Artisan International Value Fund owns about 63.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $270.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.26 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $22.44 million.