NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Received An -2.68% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.59% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the NEXT share is $8.95, that puts it down -59.25 from that peak though still a striking 30.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.92. The company’s market capitalization is $796.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 657.77K shares over the past three months.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NEXT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) registered a 8.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.59% in intraday trading to $5.62 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.17%, and it has moved by 25.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.86%. The short interest in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is 6.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.65 day(s) to cover.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextDecade Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares have gone down -2.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.77% against 13.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -188.90% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.10%. While earnings are projected to return -91.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.60% per annum.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

NextDecade Corporation insiders own 7.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.12%, with the float percentage being 92.34%. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 57.32 million shares (or 38.07% of all shares), a total value of $318.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.86 million shares, is of Valinor Management, LP’s that is approximately 9.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $82.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund owns about 2.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 million, or about 1.52% of the stock, which is worth about $12.2 million.