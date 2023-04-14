Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL): With The Stock Down -8.26 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -25.25% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the KAL share is $1478.00, that puts it down -122048.76 from that peak though still a striking -8.26% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 812.51K shares over the past three months.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) registered a -25.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -25.25% in intraday trading to $1.21 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -42.06%, and it has moved by -65.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.88%. The short interest in Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) is 23520.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 87.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, KAL is trading at a discount of -726.45% off the target high and -726.45% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -362.70% in 2023.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Kalera Public Limited Company insiders own 8.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.84%, with the float percentage being 94.19%. IFP Advisors, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.68 million shares (or 74.04% of all shares), a total value of $4.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16927.0 shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 1.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 95783.0 shares. This amounts to just over 10.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33265.0, or about 3.62% of the stock, which is worth about $0.5 million.