Is SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 154.73% YTD?

During the recent session, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s traded shares were 32.19 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 236.84% or $3.6. The 52-week high for the SAI share is $12.60, that puts it down -146.09 from that peak though still a striking 80.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $34.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 57360.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 33.78K shares over the past three months.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) trade information

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) registered a 236.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 236.84% in intraday trading to $5.12 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 323.14%, and it has moved by 323.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.59%. The short interest in SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) is 14530.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

SAI Dividends

SAI.TECH Global Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s Major holders

SAI.TECH Global Corporation insiders own 59.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.45%, with the float percentage being 3.58%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.92% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38741.0 shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $77869.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users & Decentralized Commerce ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF owns about 29651.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59598.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9090.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $18270.0.