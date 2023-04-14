Is Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.72% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the IFBD share is $4.23, that puts it down -655.36 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $11.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 317.51K shares over the past three months.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) registered a 16.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.72% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.16%, and it has moved by -7.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.87%. The short interest in Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is 21150.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.47, which implies an increase of 95.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.47 and $12.47 respectively. As a result, IFBD is trading at a discount of -2126.79% off the target high and -2126.79% off the low.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Infobird Co. Ltd insiders own 9.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.44%, with the float percentage being 1.60%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6576.0 shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $3945.0 in shares.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2317.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1714.0 market value.