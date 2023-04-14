Is G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -48.99% YTD?

During the last session, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.36% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the GTHX share is $17.49, that puts it down -531.41 from that peak though still a striking 13.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.41. The company’s market capitalization is $143.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) registered a 10.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.36% in intraday trading to $2.77 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.24%, and it has moved by -17.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.31%. The short interest in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is 4.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that G1 Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) shares have gone down -77.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.72% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.30% this quarter and then jump 42.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.19 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.87 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.9 million and $10.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 62.10% and then jump by 40.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.00%. While earnings are projected to return 4.40% in 2023.

GTHX Dividends

G1 Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

G1 Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.04%, with the float percentage being 55.31%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.81 million shares (or 5.44% of all shares), a total value of $15.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.04 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 3.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $13.84 million.