Is DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Still A Buy After plugging 4.75% Last Week?

During the last session, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.16% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the DBRG share is $30.66, that puts it down -157.65 from that peak though still a striking 16.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.99. The company’s market capitalization is $1.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DBRG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) registered a 6.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.16% in intraday trading to $11.90 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.75%, and it has moved by 1.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.88%. The short interest in DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) is 9.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.44 day(s) to cover.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DigitalBridge Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) shares have gone down -4.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 118.18% against -7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.50% this quarter and then jump 58.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $297.44 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $309.86 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $257.46 million and $289.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.50% and then jump by 7.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.00%. While earnings are projected to return -46.00% in 2023.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

DigitalBridge Group Inc. insiders own 4.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.62%, with the float percentage being 94.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 346 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 24.46 million shares (or 17.43% of all shares), a total value of $267.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.44 million shares, is of Wafra Inc.’s that is approximately 10.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $157.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 8.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.77 million, or about 4.24% of the stock, which is worth about $86.61 million.