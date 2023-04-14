Is Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s traded shares were 2.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.92% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the BKKT share is $5.13, that puts it down -222.64 from that peak though still a striking 32.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $411.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.03 million shares over the past three months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) registered a 1.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.92% in intraday trading to $1.59 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.25%, and it has moved by 30.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.94%. The short interest in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is 12.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.95 day(s) to cover.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bakkt Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) shares have gone down -24.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.11% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -240.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.35 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.38 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.5 million and $13.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.80% and then jump by 20.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -139.50% in 2023.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Bakkt Holdings Inc. insiders own 21.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.41%, with the float percentage being 43.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.56 million shares (or 6.75% of all shares), a total value of $6.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $1.76 million.