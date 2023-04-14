Is Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s traded shares were 1.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.91% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the USAS share is $1.14, that puts it down -100.0 from that peak though still a striking 35.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $119.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 503.08K shares over the past three months.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. USAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) registered a 1.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.91% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.95%, and it has moved by 24.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.71%. The short interest in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is 2.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.10, which implies an increase of 48.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.67 and $1.75 respectively. As a result, USAS is trading at a discount of -207.02% off the target high and -17.54% off the low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares have gone up 29.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.67% against 13.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.57 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.36 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26.44 million and $19.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.10% and then jump by 42.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 87.00% in 2023.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation insiders own 4.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.08%, with the float percentage being 26.21%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.78 million shares (or 4.68% of all shares), a total value of $5.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.65 million shares, is of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 3.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 8.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.06 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $2.88 million.