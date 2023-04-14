Investing In Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares were 1.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the PTEN share is $20.53, that puts it down -67.59 from that peak though still a striking 15.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.40. The company’s market capitalization is $2.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.64 million shares over the past three months.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PTEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $12.25 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -3.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.05%. The short interest in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 14.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.54, which implies an increase of 40.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, PTEN is trading at a discount of -112.24% off the target high and -14.29% off the low.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares have gone down -10.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 176.92% against 62.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 369.20% this quarter and then jump 350.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $757.04 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $803.63 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $509.38 million and $622.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.60% and then jump by 29.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.60%. While earnings are projected to return 120.90% in 2023.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. insiders own 2.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.37%, with the float percentage being 105.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 406 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 41.18 million shares (or 19.28% of all shares), a total value of $693.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $437.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 16.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $270.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.62 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $111.44 million.