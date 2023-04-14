Investing In Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -19.99% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the TAST share is $3.53, that puts it down -26.07 from that peak though still a striking 54.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.28. The company’s market capitalization is $193.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 174.21K shares over the past three months.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. TAST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) trade information

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) registered a -19.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -19.99% in intraday trading to $2.80 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.72%, and it has moved by 35.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.95%. The short interest in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.13, which implies an increase of 10.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, TAST is trading at a discount of -42.86% off the target high and 10.71% off the low.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) shares have gone up 83.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.43% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.60% this quarter and then jump 61.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $420.92 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $462.63 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $399.48 million and $441.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.40% and then jump by 4.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.35%. While earnings are projected to return -72.80% in 2023.

TAST Dividends

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s Major holders

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. insiders own 35.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.97%, with the float percentage being 38.72%. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.12 million shares (or 3.77% of all shares), a total value of $2.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.66 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 2.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 1.77% of the stock, which is worth about $1.54 million.