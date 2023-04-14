If All Goes Well, mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) Could Shrink By -358.33% Or More

During the recent session, mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD)’s traded shares were 6.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 35.84% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the MCLD share is $3.80, that puts it down -691.67 from that peak though still a striking 37.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $7.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 154.56K shares over the past three months.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) trade information

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) registered a 35.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.84% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 56.68%, and it has moved by -36.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.88%. The short interest in mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) is 21220.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.20, which implies an increase of 78.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.20 and $2.20 respectively. As a result, MCLD is trading at a discount of -358.33% off the target high and -358.33% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.30%. While earnings are projected to return 24.90% in 2023.

MCLD Dividends

mCloud Technologies Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 03 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD)’s Major holders

mCloud Technologies Corp. insiders own 3.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.98%, with the float percentage being 1.01%. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25677.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $22677.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3175.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2804.0.