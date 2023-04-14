Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) Rose 48.45% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -1.40% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $112.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.34% or $1.49. The 52-week high for the HZNP share is $117.49, that puts it down -4.71 from that peak though still a striking 48.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.84. The company’s market capitalization is $25.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.22 million shares over the past three months.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. HZNP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) trade information

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) registered a 1.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.34% in intraday trading to $112.21 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.21%, and it has moved by 2.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.19%. The short interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) is 3.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.63, which implies an increase of 5.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $116.50 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, HZNP is trading at a discount of -11.4% off the target high and -3.82% off the low.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares have gone up 82.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.26% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.40% this quarter and then jump 15.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $902.28 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $965.54 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $885.25 million and $876.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.90% and then jump by 10.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.20%. While earnings are projected to return -2.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

HZNP Dividends

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s Major holders

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company insiders own 1.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.26%, with the float percentage being 98.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 899 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 21.24 million shares (or 9.27% of all shares), a total value of $2.38 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.79 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.66 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $767.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.31 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $595.11 million.