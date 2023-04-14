Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s traded shares were 3.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.27% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the GREE share is $8.78, that puts it down -1271.87 from that peak though still a striking 65.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $38.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) registered a 24.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.27% in intraday trading to $0.64 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 54.29%, and it has moved by 42.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.58%. The short interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) is 1.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) shares have gone down -48.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.51% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -766.70% this quarter and then drop -900.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.01 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.4 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $44.28 million and $37.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -63.80% and then drop by -53.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -3588.90% in 2023.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.62%, with the float percentage being 53.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 1.97% of all shares), a total value of $0.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.