Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Has Been Falling -38.40% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.25% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GTE share is $2.15, that puts it down -128.72 from that peak though still a striking 25.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $328.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.97 million shares over the past three months.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) registered a 1.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.25% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.33%, and it has moved by 20.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.40%. The short interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is 1.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $734.45 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.10%. While earnings are projected to return 226.00% in 2023.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. insiders own 2.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.35%, with the float percentage being 38.35%. GMT Capital Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 22.53 million shares (or 6.54% of all shares), a total value of $22.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.83 million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 5.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio owns about 4.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.21 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $2.98 million.