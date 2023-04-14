Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Shares Have Been Down About -6.21% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares were 8.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.00% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the GRAB share is $4.03, that puts it down -33.44 from that peak though still a striking 27.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $11.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.93 million shares over the past three months.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GRAB has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) registered a 1.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.00% in intraday trading to $3.02 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.21%, and it has moved by 3.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.20%. The short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 99.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.20, which implies an increase of 28.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.65 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, GRAB is trading at a discount of -98.68% off the target high and 12.25% off the low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grab Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares have gone up 17.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.09% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.50% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $477.55 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $522.13 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $228 million and $321 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 109.50% and then jump by 62.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 52.10% in 2023.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders own 27.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.05%, with the float percentage being 71.84%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 418 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 709.27 million shares (or 19.12% of all shares), a total value of $2.28 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 301.51 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $970.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 80.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $259.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58.92 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $189.72 million.