Given A -153.74% Drop From High, Can BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s traded shares were 1.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.89% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the BKSY share is $3.73, that puts it down -153.74 from that peak though still a striking 31.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $197.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 716.70K shares over the past three months.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BKSY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) registered a 8.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.89% in intraday trading to $1.47 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.53%, and it has moved by 5.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.22%. The short interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) is 5.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 58.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, BKSY is trading at a discount of -172.11% off the target high and -104.08% off the low.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BlackSky Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) shares have gone down -1.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.94% against 15.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.36 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.14 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.9 million and $15.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.50% and then jump by 46.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 81.10% in 2023.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

BlackSky Technology Inc. insiders own 12.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.78%, with the float percentage being 38.79%. Cercano Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.95 million shares (or 7.15% of all shares), a total value of $15.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.58 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $1.16 million.