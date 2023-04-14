Given A -13.57% Drop From High, Can Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares were 31.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.77% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ITUB share is $5.86, that puts it down -13.57 from that peak though still a striking 28.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.71. The company’s market capitalization is $47.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 33.63 million shares over the past three months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ITUB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) registered a -0.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.77% in intraday trading to $5.16 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.05%, and it has moved by 16.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.52%. The short interest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is 45.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.73, which implies an increase of 23.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.20 respectively. As a result, ITUB is trading at a discount of -39.53% off the target high and -16.28% off the low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares have gone down -1.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.11% against 6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.40% this quarter and then jump 6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.41 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.99 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.7 billion and $7.33 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.60% and then jump by 8.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.00%. While earnings are projected to return 10.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.40% per annum.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 0.29, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.01%, with the float percentage being 19.01%. Schroder Investment Management Group is the largest shareholder of the company, while 439 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 92.26 million shares (or 1.90% of all shares), a total value of $434.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62.87 million shares, is of Westwood Global Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 1.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $296.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares are Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd owns about 23.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $123.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.21 million, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $100.14 million.