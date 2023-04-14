GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -27.09% Year-To-Date

During the last session, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s traded shares were 1.73 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.18% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the GTLB share is $70.96, that puts it down -114.19 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.92. The company’s market capitalization is $5.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.82 million shares over the past three months.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. GTLB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) registered a -2.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.18% in intraday trading to $33.13 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.63%, and it has moved by -2.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.52%. The short interest in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) is 7.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.13, which implies an increase of 26.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, GTLB is trading at a discount of -96.2% off the target high and 0.39% off the low.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GitLab Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GitLab Inc. (GTLB) shares have gone down -31.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.65% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 46.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $117.88 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $127.08 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $87.41 million and $101.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.90% and then jump by 25.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 40.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 38.10% per annum.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

GitLab Inc. insiders own 4.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.75%, with the float percentage being 95.08%. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.77 million shares (or 10.22% of all shares), a total value of $323.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.85 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $259.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GitLab Inc. (GTLB) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 1.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.56 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $51.71 million.