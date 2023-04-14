Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) On Thursday – Down -4.07 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP)’s traded shares were 1.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.91% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the FSP share is $5.67, that puts it down -360.98 from that peak though still a striking -4.07% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.28. The company’s market capitalization is $129.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 million shares over the past three months.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) trade information

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) registered a -3.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.91% in intraday trading to $1.23 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.17%, and it has moved by -34.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.53%. The short interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) is 2.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Franklin Street Properties Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) shares have gone down -53.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.00% against -3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.07 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.01 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.26 million and $41.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.60% and then drop by -5.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.70%. While earnings are projected to return -98.80% in 2023.

FSP Dividends

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Franklin Street Properties Corp. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP)’s Major holders

Franklin Street Properties Corp. insiders own 10.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.44%, with the float percentage being 99.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 231 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.57 million shares (or 15.08% of all shares), a total value of $19.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.49 million, or about 5.32% of the stock, which is worth about $6.76 million.