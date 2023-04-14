Following Its 52-Week Low, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET)’S Share Price Rose 33.51% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -19.37%

During the recent session, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.39% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the CNET share is $6.30, that puts it down -240.54 from that peak though still a striking 33.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $12.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 48430.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 133.25K shares over the past three months.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) registered a 10.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.39% in intraday trading to $1.85 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.18%, and it has moved by 22.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.13%. The short interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) is 51230.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.80%. While earnings are projected to return 65.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. insiders own 19.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.32%, with the float percentage being 0.40%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8503.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $19556.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7564.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $17397.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2546.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7001.0 market value.