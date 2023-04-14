During The Past Six Months, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) Shares Took An -22.87% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s traded shares were 1.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.79% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the COGT share is $18.07, that puts it down -73.42 from that peak though still a striking 63.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.79. The company’s market capitalization is $720.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 609.69K shares over the past three months.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. COGT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) registered a 5.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.79% in intraday trading to $10.42 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.62%, and it has moved by -19.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.50%. The short interest in Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) is 6.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.13, which implies an increase of 54.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, COGT is trading at a discount of -168.71% off the target high and -72.74% off the low.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cogent Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) shares have gone down -22.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.18% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.60% this quarter and then jump 18.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.10%. While earnings are projected to return -27.90% in 2023.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

Cogent Biosciences Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.82%, with the float percentage being 110.83%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 8.58% of all shares), a total value of $69.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $57.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.86 million, or about 4.35% of the stock, which is worth about $42.68 million.