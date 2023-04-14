Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Investing Potential Is $0.81

During the last session, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.80% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the DPRO share is $2.46, that puts it down -203.7 from that peak though still a striking 38.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $37.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 736.47K shares over the past three months.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) registered a -5.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.80% in intraday trading to $0.81 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -30.17%, and it has moved by -56.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.22%. The short interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) is 2.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.45 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 80.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, DPRO is trading at a discount of -517.28% off the target high and -332.1% off the low.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Draganfly Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) shares have gone up 14.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.87% against 9.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.20%. While earnings are projected to return -41.30% in 2023.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Draganfly Inc. insiders own 1.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.99%, with the float percentage being 3.05%. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 0.87% of all shares), a total value of $0.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60251.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $45188.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18003.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $16402.0.