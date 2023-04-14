Does Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Still Look Attractive After A 6.83% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares were 2.58 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.97% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MNMD share is $19.95, that puts it down -537.38 from that peak though still a striking 32.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $118.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 455.07K shares over the past three months.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MNMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) registered a 0.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.97% in intraday trading to $3.13 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.83%, and it has moved by 7.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.40%. The short interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 2.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.83, which implies an increase of 87.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, MNMD is trading at a discount of -2296.17% off the target high and -59.74% off the low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares have gone up 4.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.14% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then jump 28.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 8.20% in 2023.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. insiders own 14.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.13%, with the float percentage being 17.65%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 2.87% of all shares), a total value of $2.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 42001.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $92402.0.