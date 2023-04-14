Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX: TRX) After A 9.23% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.50% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the TRX share is $0.55, that puts it up 3.51 from that peak though still a striking 54.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $159.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 431.86K shares over the past three months.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) trade information

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) registered a 5.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.50% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.23%, and it has moved by 27.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.67%. The short interest in TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) is 0.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.20, which implies an increase of 52.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, TRX is trading at a discount of -163.16% off the target high and -75.44% off the low.

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TRX Gold Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) shares have gone up 43.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 200.00% against 18.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.35 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.45 million by the end of May 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.5 million and $5.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 393.90% and then jump by 127.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.70%. While earnings are projected to return 49.50% in 2023.

TRX Dividends

TRX Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 14 and April 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s Major holders

TRX Gold Corporation insiders own 2.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.22%, with the float percentage being 1.25%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.49 million shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.34 million shares, is of Guild Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.