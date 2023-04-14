Could Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.61% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the NNDM share is $3.74, that puts it down -48.41 from that peak though still a striking 18.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $638.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.59 million shares over the past three months.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NNDM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) registered a 1.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.61% in intraday trading to $2.52 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.18%, and it has moved by -1.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.00%. The short interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 15.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 74.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, NNDM is trading at a discount of -296.83% off the target high and -296.83% off the low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.60%. While earnings are projected to return -8.70% in 2023.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Nano Dimension Ltd. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.30%, with the float percentage being 29.57%. Murchinson Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.48 million shares (or 4.93% of all shares), a total value of $24.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.92 million shares, is of Anson Funds Management LP’s that is approximately 3.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 4.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.25 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $5.18 million.