Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s traded shares were 3.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the CFG share is $45.34, that puts it down -54.22 from that peak though still a striking 3.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.27. The company’s market capitalization is $14.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.61 million shares over the past three months.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CFG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) trade information

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $29.40 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.14%, and it has moved by -6.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.12%. The short interest in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is 16.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.29, which implies an increase of 25.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, CFG is trading at a discount of -73.47% off the target high and 4.76% off the low.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citizens Financial Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) shares have gone down -13.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.12% against -4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.50% this quarter and then jump 73.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.14 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.17 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.65 billion and $2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.10% and then jump by 8.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.60%. While earnings are projected to return -20.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.85% per annum.

CFG Dividends

Citizens Financial Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is 1.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s Major holders

Citizens Financial Group Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.94%, with the float percentage being 94.43%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,083 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 58.17 million shares (or 12.01% of all shares), a total value of $2.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.17 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 17.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $695.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.78 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $507.7 million.