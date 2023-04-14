CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Inclined 17.71% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the recent session, CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $69.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.86% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the KMX share is $106.24, that puts it down -52.64 from that peak though still a striking 25.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.10. The company’s market capitalization is $10.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.50 million shares over the past three months.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. KMX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) trade information

CarMax Inc. (KMX) registered a 0.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $69.60 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.19%, and it has moved by 17.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.43%. The short interest in CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is 23.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.50, which implies a decrease of -6.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, KMX is trading at a discount of -22.13% off the target high and 42.53% off the low.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CarMax Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CarMax Inc. (KMX) shares have gone up 12.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.90% against -1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.50% this quarter and then drop -22.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.69 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.14 billion by the end of Aug 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.31 billion and $8.54 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.40% and then drop by -16.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 54.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.50% per annum.

KMX Dividends

CarMax Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 22 and June 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s Major holders

CarMax Inc. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.57%, with the float percentage being 110.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 923 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.82 million shares (or 11.28% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.45 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $636.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CarMax Inc. (KMX) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 6.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $420.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.13 million, or about 3.24% of the stock, which is worth about $323.06 million.