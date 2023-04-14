Can You Get A Quick Recovery From The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Given A -10.43% drop From High?

During the recent session, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares were 9.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $200.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.16% or -$13.16. The 52-week high for the BA share is $221.33, that puts it down -10.43 from that peak though still a striking 43.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $113.02. The company’s market capitalization is $127.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.84 million shares over the past three months.

The Boeing Company (BA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. BA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.01.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

The Boeing Company (BA) registered a -6.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.16% in intraday trading to $200.43 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.18%, and it has moved by 1.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.70%. The short interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is 8.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $236.61, which implies an increase of 15.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $180.00 and $263.00 respectively. As a result, BA is trading at a discount of -31.22% off the target high and 10.19% off the low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Boeing Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Boeing Company (BA) shares have gone up 53.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 102.26% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.30% this quarter and then jump 43.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.58 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.27 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.99 billion and $16.68 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.70% and then jump by 15.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.00%. While earnings are projected to return -16.20% in 2023.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

The Boeing Company insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.40%, with the float percentage being 59.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,491 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 46.03 million shares (or 7.68% of all shares), a total value of $9.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.27 million shares, is of Newport Trust Co’s that is approximately 7.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.87 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Boeing Company (BA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.55 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.65 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $2.54 billion.