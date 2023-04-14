Can You Get A Quick Recovery From My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Given A -744.59% drop From High?

During the last session, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s traded shares were 1.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.45% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the MYSZ share is $12.50, that puts it down -744.59 from that peak though still a striking 23.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $2.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41940.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 90.48K shares over the past three months.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MYSZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) registered a -13.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.45% in intraday trading to $1.48 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.92%, and it has moved by 17.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.50%. The short interest in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 35950.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 50.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, MYSZ is trading at a discount of -102.7% off the target high and -102.7% off the low.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,426.70% compared to the previous financial year.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

My Size Inc. insiders own 21.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.68%, with the float percentage being 8.48%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1543.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $4196.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 365.0 shares, is of Sandy Spring Bank’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $992.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3464.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14245.0 market value.