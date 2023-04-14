Boom Or Bust: Where Does Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s traded shares were 10.77 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 169.31% or $1.71. The 52-week high for the PTPI share is $28.80, that puts it down -958.82 from that peak though still a striking 66.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27270.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 15.10K shares over the past three months.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) registered a 169.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 169.31% in intraday trading to $2.72 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 174.75%, and it has moved by 83.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.71%. The short interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) is 44040.0 shares and it means that shorts have 4.79 day(s) to cover.

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 42.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.38%, with the float percentage being 4.17%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19791.0 shares (or 0.95% of all shares), a total value of $64320.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16507.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $53647.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 49607.0 shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19791.0, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $64320.0.